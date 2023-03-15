Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

-11.83% percent quarterly performance for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $138.22, soaring 0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.72 and dropped to $135.58 before settling in for the closing price of $136.37. Within the past 52 weeks, AWK’s price has moved between $122.77 and $173.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 2.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.10%. With a float of $180.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6500 employees.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 105,405. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 693 shares at a rate of $152.10, taking the stock ownership to the 11,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for $145.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,740. This insider now owns 12,054 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.51) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Looking closely at American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.88. However, in the short run, American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.07. Second resistance stands at $140.46. The third major resistance level sits at $142.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.79.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.24 billion based on 181,967K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,792 M and income totals 820,000 K. The company made 931,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 147,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

