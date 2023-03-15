14.02% volatility in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $20.25, up 3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.36 and dropped to $17.23 before settling in for the closing price of $17.42. Over the past 52 weeks, CUBI has traded in a range of $6.87-$59.97.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.40%. With a float of $30.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.41 million.

In an organization with 665 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Customers Bancorp Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 106,600. In this transaction President, CEO of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 91,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 45,450 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $499,950. This insider now owns 1,167,626 shares in total.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.59) by -$0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +25.08 while generating a return on equity of 16.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.84. However, in the short run, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.55. Second resistance stands at $23.02. The third major resistance level sits at $24.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.29.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 657.57 million has total of 31,602K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 917,650 K in contrast with the sum of 228,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 276,990 K and last quarter income was 28,710 K.