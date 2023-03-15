-18.54% percent quarterly performance for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $114.06, up 7.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.50 and dropped to $110.82 before settling in for the closing price of $103.75. Over the past 52 weeks, CFR has traded in a range of $103.01-$160.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 10.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.40%. With a float of $58.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4985 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 1,012,622. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 9,500 shares at a rate of $106.59, taking the stock ownership to the 114,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $540,425. This insider now owns 13,000 shares in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.75) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s (CFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.79, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.00.

During the past 100 days, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s (CFR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.41 in the near term. At $117.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.26 billion has total of 64,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,881 M in contrast with the sum of 579,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 610,210 K and last quarter income was 191,170 K.