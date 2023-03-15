$2.07M in average volume shows that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is heading in the right direction

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.46, soaring 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $0.41 and $4.77.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.50%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 324 employees.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5565, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8931. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4680 in the near term. At $0.4840, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4980. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4380, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4240. The third support level lies at $0.4080 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 125.95 million based on 267,466K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -257,780 K. The company made 2,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -199,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.