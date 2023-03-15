2.64% volatility in Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.02, soaring 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.345 and dropped to $20.34 before settling in for the closing price of $19.81. Within the past 52 weeks, PFS’s price has moved between $18.89 and $25.61.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.10%. With a float of $70.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.38 million.

In an organization with 1124 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Provident Financial Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 20,481. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.48, taking the stock ownership to the 52,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus bought 1,500 for $20.62, making the entire transaction worth $30,928. This insider now owns 5,241 shares in total.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s (PFS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.50. However, in the short run, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.12. Second resistance stands at $21.73. The third major resistance level sits at $22.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.11.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 billion based on 75,325K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 553,970 K and income totals 175,650 K. The company made 155,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 49,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.