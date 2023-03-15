21.35% percent quarterly performance for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.72, soaring 1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.81 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. Within the past 52 weeks, BRMK’s price has moved between $3.52 and $8.91.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -240.90%. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 63 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.57, operating margin of +32.90, and the pretax margin is -106.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -106.90 while generating a return on equity of -11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 2.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 46.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.77 in the near term. At $4.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 646.57 million based on 131,750K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 108,880 K and income totals -116,390 K. The company made 23,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -153,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.