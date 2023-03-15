3.59% volatility in Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.09, soaring 6.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.83 and dropped to $10.09 before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. Within the past 52 weeks, SPOK’s price has moved between $6.12 and $10.84.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 195.60%. With a float of $18.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.70 million.

In an organization with 376 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.96, operating margin of +5.62, and the pretax margin is +0.74.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spok Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 76,275. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,751 shares at a rate of $9.84, taking the stock ownership to the 829,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $10.39, making the entire transaction worth $36,365. This insider now owns 821,769 shares in total.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +16.25 while generating a return on equity of 12.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Spok Holdings Inc.’s (SPOK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. However, in the short run, Spok Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.93. Second resistance stands at $11.25. The third major resistance level sits at $11.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.45.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 211.03 million based on 19,997K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 134,530 K and income totals 21,860 K. The company made 33,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.