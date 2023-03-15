Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

5.32% volatility in Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

March 14, 2023, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) trading session started at the price of $1.56, that was 3.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. A 52-week range for TGB has been $0.89 – $2.41.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -171.50%. With a float of $277.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 207 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +9.87, and the pretax margin is -4.87.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Taseko Mines Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.61 while generating a return on equity of -7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

The latest stats from [Taseko Mines Limited, TGB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.36 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 61.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6826, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3288. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4767.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are 288,346K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 458.33 million. As of now, sales total 301,230 K while income totals -19,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 74,120 K while its last quarter net income were -1,680 K.

