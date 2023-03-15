6.42% percent quarterly performance for CME Group Inc. (CME) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 14, 2023, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) opened at $181.08, higher 3.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $185.49 and dropped to $180.60 before settling in for the closing price of $179.71. Price fluctuations for CME have ranged from $162.26 to $245.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.50% at the time writing. With a float of $358.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3460 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.91, operating margin of +60.08, and the pretax margin is +69.54.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CME Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 218,906. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,244 shares at a rate of $175.98, taking the stock ownership to the 249,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s Director bought 55 for $175.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,651. This insider now owns 2,212 shares in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.88) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +53.71 while generating a return on equity of 9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.92% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CME Group Inc. (CME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 203.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

Looking closely at CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), its last 5-days average volume was 2.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, CME Group Inc.’s (CME) raw stochastic average was set at 81.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.33. However, in the short run, CME Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $187.04. Second resistance stands at $188.71. The third major resistance level sits at $191.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $182.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $178.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $177.26.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Key Stats

There are currently 359,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,019 M according to its annual income of 2,691 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,208 M and its income totaled 637,900 K.