$650.70K in average volume shows that Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is heading in the right direction

March 14, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) trading session started at the price of $4.45, that was -0.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.56 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. A 52-week range for NR has been $2.38 – $4.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 1.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Newpark Resources Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 20,899. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,251 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 76,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $118,308. This insider now owns 247,601 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.51 in the near term. At $4.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.01.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

There are 89,701K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 395.36 million. As of now, sales total 815,590 K while income totals -20,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 225,160 K while its last quarter net income were 8,990 K.