$857.99K in average volume shows that Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is heading in the right direction

March 14, 2023, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) trading session started at the price of $0.45, that was -0.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.4203 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. A 52-week range for DOMA has been $0.34 – $2.66.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -486.80%. With a float of $179.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.82 million.

The firm has a total of 2049 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Doma Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 32,645. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,774 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 5,162,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,566 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,439. This insider now owns 2,406,064 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -486.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Doma Holdings Inc., DOMA], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6967. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4662. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5030. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5259. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4065, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3836. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3468.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

There are 328,496K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 147.03 million. As of now, sales total 440,180 K while income totals -302,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,370 K while its last quarter net income were -109,420 K.