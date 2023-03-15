Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVIR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $3.46, up 7.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.76 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has traded in a range of $3.15-$9.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -201.40%. With a float of $75.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.29 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 83,352. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,166 shares at a rate of $5.16, taking the stock ownership to the 778,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 25,500 for $5.15, making the entire transaction worth $131,333. This insider now owns 794,519 shares in total.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -201.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 35.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., AVIR], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVIR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 308.88 million has total of 83,342K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -115,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -34,430 K.

