A look at BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 14, 2023, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) opened at $8.54, higher 11.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.20 and dropped to $8.295 before settling in for the closing price of $8.26. Price fluctuations for BIVI have ranged from $1.33 to $14.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.90% at the time writing. With a float of $7.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioVie Inc. is 88.26%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -598.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioVie Inc. (BIVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

Looking closely at BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 186.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. However, in the short run, BioVie Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.50. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.69.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Key Stats

There are currently 34,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 335.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,690 K.