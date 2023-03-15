A look at Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $35.78, up 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.45 and dropped to $35.61 before settling in for the closing price of $35.14. Over the past 52 weeks, GTY has traded in a range of $24.66-$36.49.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.00%. With a float of $42.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.73 million.

The firm has a total of 32 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.89, operating margin of +63.06, and the pretax margin is +54.38.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Getty Realty Corp. is 9.18%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +54.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 127.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Getty Realty Corp., GTY], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.99. The third major resistance level sits at $37.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.01.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.88 billion has total of 46,738K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 165,590 K in contrast with the sum of 90,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,120 K and last quarter income was 27,310 K.