A look at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) stock priced at $33.88, up 0.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.97 and dropped to $33.275 before settling in for the closing price of $33.58. IONS’s price has ranged from $31.46 to $48.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -837.70%. With a float of $141.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 796 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -69.84, and the pretax margin is -43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,003,153. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,651 shares at a rate of $40.69, taking the stock ownership to the 145,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 2,079 for $40.59, making the entire transaction worth $84,392. This insider now owns 75,496 shares in total.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.92 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -837.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Looking closely at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.45. However, in the short run, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.06. Second resistance stands at $34.36. The third major resistance level sits at $34.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.94 billion, the company has a total of 142,954K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 587,370 K while annual income is -269,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 151,890 K while its latest quarter income was -52,430 K.