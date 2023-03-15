A look at Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 14, 2023, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) opened at $1.05, lower -4.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Price fluctuations for KOPN have ranged from $0.96 to $2.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -182.00% at the time writing. With a float of $83.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.52 million.

The firm has a total of 181 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kopin Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 31,680. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 850,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s CEO bought 10,000 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $10,600. This insider now owns 826,633 shares in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -182.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kopin Corporation (KOPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kopin Corporation, KOPN], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2997. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8800.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Key Stats

There are currently 95,124K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 114.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,670 K according to its annual income of -13,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,730 K and its income totaled -6,150 K.