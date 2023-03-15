A look at Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.42, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.94 and dropped to $12.83 before settling in for the closing price of $12.85. Within the past 52 weeks, NWBI’s price has moved between $11.73 and $15.35.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.60%. With a float of $125.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2088 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 9,947. In this transaction SEVP, Commercial Banking of this company bought 770 shares at a rate of $12.92, taking the stock ownership to the 33,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s SEVP, Commercial Banking bought 1,959 for $12.75, making the entire transaction worth $24,972. This insider now owns 32,470 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 1.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.66 in the near term. At $14.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.44.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.65 billion based on 127,048K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 559,650 K and income totals 133,670 K. The company made 155,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.