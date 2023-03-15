A major move is in the offing as Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) market cap hits 1.15 billion

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock priced at $17.85, up 1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.68 and dropped to $17.62 before settling in for the closing price of $17.60. BYND’s price has ranged from $11.03 to $53.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 66.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -99.60%. With a float of $58.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.75 million.

The firm has a total of 787 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.77, operating margin of -77.70, and the pretax margin is -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 405,772. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 27,690 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 78,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $217,682. This insider now owns 58,687 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.6 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -87.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beyond Meat Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beyond Meat Inc., BYND], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 57.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.09. The third major resistance level sits at $19.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.33.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.15 billion, the company has a total of 64,095K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 418,930 K while annual income is -366,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 79,940 K while its latest quarter income was -66,870 K.