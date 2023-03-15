A major move is in the offing as DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) market cap hits 1.97 billion

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.64, soaring 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.90 and dropped to $11.42 before settling in for the closing price of $11.29. Within the past 52 weeks, DBRG’s price has moved between $10.39 and $30.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -14.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.00%. With a float of $135.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.57, operating margin of -37.25, and the pretax margin is -35.63.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,471,664. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 34,911,944 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 79,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -15.13 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.94. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.93. Second resistance stands at $12.16. The third major resistance level sits at $12.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.97.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.97 billion based on 160,023K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,145 M and income totals -321,800 K. The company made 301,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.