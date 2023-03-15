A major move is in the offing as Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) market cap hits 15.64 billion

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) stock priced at $52.55, down -0.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.21 and dropped to $51.90 before settling in for the closing price of $52.67. IRM’s price has ranged from $43.33 to $58.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.10%. With a float of $288.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.23 million.

The firm has a total of 27600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of +20.50, and the pretax margin is +12.38.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 619,164. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 11,760 shares at a rate of $52.65, taking the stock ownership to the 295,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 1,125 for $53.72, making the entire transaction worth $60,435. This insider now owns 63,151 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 74.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.50% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Iron Mountain Incorporated, IRM], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.77. The third major resistance level sits at $54.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.39.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.64 billion, the company has a total of 290,896K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,104 M while annual income is 556,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,279 M while its latest quarter income was 122,440 K.