A major move is in the offing as Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) market cap hits 118.60 million

Company News

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $0.21, up 3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has traded in a range of $0.20-$0.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.10%. With a float of $518.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Looking closely at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2305, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2581. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2213. Second resistance stands at $0.2248. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2301. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2125, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2072. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2037.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 118.60 million has total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -7,415 K.

