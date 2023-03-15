A major move is in the offing as Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) market cap hits 1.98 billion

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $12.12, up 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.22 and dropped to $11.925 before settling in for the closing price of $11.93. Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has traded in a range of $8.64-$14.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $131.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 536 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.70, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +15.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Vector Group Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 1,420,449. In this transaction Director of this company sold 117,474 shares at a rate of $12.09, taking the stock ownership to the 347,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 7,400 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $103,415. This insider now owns 25,630 shares in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00 and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Looking closely at Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.08. However, in the short run, Vector Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.24. Second resistance stands at $12.38. The third major resistance level sits at $12.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.65.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.98 billion has total of 156,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,441 M in contrast with the sum of 158,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 363,770 K and last quarter income was 48,150 K.