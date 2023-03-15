A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is -5.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $14.56, up 2.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.79 and dropped to $14.45 before settling in for the closing price of $14.23. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has traded in a range of $12.27-$19.79.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.10%. With a float of $67.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.73, operating margin of +18.93, and the pretax margin is +18.80.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of A10 Networks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 7,559. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 526 shares at a rate of $14.37, taking the stock ownership to the 71,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg sold 18,150 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $272,250. This insider now owns 106,575 shares in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.75 in the near term. At $14.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.26. The third support level lies at $14.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.11 billion has total of 74,088K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 280,340 K in contrast with the sum of 46,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 77,630 K and last quarter income was 18,030 K.