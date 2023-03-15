Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) with a beta value of 0.99 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 14, 2023, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) opened at $13.98, higher 1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.015 and dropped to $13.535 before settling in for the closing price of $13.58. Price fluctuations for MDRX have ranged from $13.51 to $23.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 216.00% at the time writing. With a float of $106.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.28, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +10.77.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 173,304. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.33, taking the stock ownership to the 669,017 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s CEO sold 10,000 for $17.38, making the entire transaction worth $173,835. This insider now owns 679,017 shares in total.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.91 while generating a return on equity of 8.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 216.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 42.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

Looking closely at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s (MDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.56. However, in the short run, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.98. Second resistance stands at $14.24. The third major resistance level sits at $14.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Key Stats

There are currently 109,260K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,503 M according to its annual income of 134,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 151,920 K and its income totaled 14,530 K.