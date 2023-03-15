American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) 20 Days SMA touches -8.64%: The odds favor the bear

On March 14, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) opened at $13.17, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.49 and dropped to $13.055 before settling in for the closing price of $12.78. Price fluctuations for AEO have ranged from $9.46 to $19.47 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 261.60% at the time writing. With a float of $175.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.83, operating margin of +5.40, and the pretax margin is +3.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 278,306. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 18,997 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 172,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 33,642 for $15.99, making the entire transaction worth $537,936. This insider now owns 171,973 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +2.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.05% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Looking closely at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.93. However, in the short run, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.47. Second resistance stands at $13.70. The third major resistance level sits at $13.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.60.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are currently 187,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,990 M according to its annual income of 125,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,496 M and its income totaled 54,590 K.