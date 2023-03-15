Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is expecting -7.67% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

March 14, 2023, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) trading session started at the price of $15.73, that was 0.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.80 and dropped to $15.27 before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. A 52-week range for APLE has been $13.72 – $18.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 660.40%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 63 employees.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 84,498. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $16.90, taking the stock ownership to the 503,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 936 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $15,000. This insider now owns 5,135 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 660.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Looking closely at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.17. However, in the short run, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.74. Second resistance stands at $16.03. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

There are 228,664K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.59 billion. As of now, sales total 1,238 M while income totals 144,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 299,120 K while its last quarter net income were 2,310 K.