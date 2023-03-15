AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is -34.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 14, 2023, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) trading session started at the price of $0.602, that was -7.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6299 and dropped to $0.571 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. A 52-week range for AQB has been $0.58 – $2.37.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 125.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.00%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.13 million.

In an organization with 100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -970.25, operating margin of -1882.97, and the pretax margin is -1900.07.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 0.65%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 8,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 10,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director bought 1 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $1. This insider now owns 426 shares in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1900.07 while generating a return on equity of -13.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (AQB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8634, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0384. However, in the short run, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6103. Second resistance stands at $0.6495. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6692. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5514, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5317. The third support level lies at $0.4925 if the price breaches the second support level.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Key Stats

There are 71,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.48 million. As of now, sales total 3,140 K while income totals -22,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 450 K while its last quarter net income were -6,070 K.