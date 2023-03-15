Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 14, 2023, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) opened at $0.163, lower -19.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1695 and dropped to $0.1115 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for ASPU have ranged from $0.15 to $1.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 40.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.90% at the time writing. With a float of $20.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.28 million.

In an organization with 312 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.63, operating margin of -11.70, and the pretax margin is -11.94.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aspen Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 2,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $0.28, taking the stock ownership to the 255,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $0.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,414. This insider now owns 245,000 shares in total.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -12.50 while generating a return on equity of -20.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -32.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Group Inc.’s (ASPU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2565, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5756. However, in the short run, Aspen Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1674. Second resistance stands at $0.1974. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2254. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1094, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0814. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0514.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Key Stats

There are currently 25,305K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,690 K according to its annual income of -9,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,070 K and its income totaled -2,290 K.