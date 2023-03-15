AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is expecting 44.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock priced at $6.08, up 3.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $6.02 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. ASTS’s price has ranged from $3.55 to $14.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.50%. With a float of $60.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 386 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -223.06, operating margin of -699.28, and the pretax margin is -587.91.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 36,364 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 39,764 shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -152.95 while generating a return on equity of -14.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51 and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.37 in the near term. At $6.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.31 billion, the company has a total of 188,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,410 K while annual income is -18,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,170 K while its latest quarter income was -9,770 K.