Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.44% last month.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $125.87, soaring 5.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.80 and dropped to $125.495 before settling in for the closing price of $122.54. Within the past 52 weeks, ACLS’s price has moved between $46.41 and $135.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.60%. With a float of $32.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1388 workers is very important to gauge.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 3,099,064. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,797 shares at a rate of $124.98, taking the stock ownership to the 361,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $127.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,524,240. This insider now owns 10,625 shares in total.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.38) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

The latest stats from [Axcelis Technologies Inc., ACLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.22.

During the past 100 days, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s (ACLS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $130.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.35. The third major resistance level sits at $134.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.74. The third support level lies at $121.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.42 billion based on 32,714K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 920,000 K and income totals 183,080 K. The company made 266,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 56,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.