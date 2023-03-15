Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.24% last month.

On March 14, 2023, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) opened at $29.77, higher 4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.98 and dropped to $29.76 before settling in for the closing price of $29.38. Price fluctuations for BEPC have ranged from $27.19 to $44.41 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 13.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.90% at the time writing. With a float of $172.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2152 workers is very important to gauge.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brookfield Renewable Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Renewable Corporation, BEPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was superior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s (BEPC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.71. The third major resistance level sits at $32.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.27. The third support level lies at $28.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Key Stats

There are currently 172,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,871 M according to its annual income of 1,503 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 970,000 K and its income totaled 953,000 K.