Crane Holdings Co. (CR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $114.10, soaring 5.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.46 and dropped to $114.10 before settling in for the closing price of $111.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CR’s price has moved between $82.14 and $123.78.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 165.10%. With a float of $47.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.10 million.

In an organization with 11000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.92, operating margin of +16.07, and the pretax margin is +16.68.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Crane Holdings Co. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 5,923,151. In this transaction V.P. Treasury & Tax of this company sold 49,409 shares at a rate of $119.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,263 for $119.03, making the entire transaction worth $983,545. This insider now owns 289 shares in total.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.9) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +11.88 while generating a return on equity of 21.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 165.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Trading Performance Indicators

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crane Holdings Co. (CR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.17.

During the past 100 days, Crane Holdings Co.’s (CR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.02. However, in the short run, Crane Holdings Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.32. Second resistance stands at $119.57. The third major resistance level sits at $121.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.60.

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.02 billion based on 56,432K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,375 M and income totals 401,100 K. The company made 894,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.