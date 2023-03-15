Cummins Inc. (CMI) kicked off at the price of $237.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 14, 2023, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) opened at $239.87, higher 0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $241.425 and dropped to $234.955 before settling in for the closing price of $236.26. Price fluctuations for CMI have ranged from $184.27 to $261.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $140.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.50 million.

The firm has a total of 73600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cummins Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 836,652. In this transaction VP – Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 3,307 shares at a rate of $252.99, taking the stock ownership to the 8,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 5,929 for $257.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,524,553. This insider now owns 16,144 shares in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.5) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cummins Inc. (CMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 182.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.12, a number that is poised to hit 4.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cummins Inc., CMI], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.21.

During the past 100 days, Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $247.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $227.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $241.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $244.53. The third major resistance level sits at $247.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $234.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $231.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $228.22.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Key Stats

There are currently 141,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,074 M according to its annual income of 2,151 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,770 M and its income totaled 631,000 K.