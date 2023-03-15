Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) average volume reaches $664.87K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 14, 2023, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) opened at $20.74, higher 4.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.66 and dropped to $20.735 before settling in for the closing price of $20.65. Price fluctuations for LPG have ranged from $9.35 to $22.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.10% at the time writing. With a float of $33.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 1,226,082. In this transaction Director of this company sold 57,000 shares at a rate of $21.51, taking the stock ownership to the 665,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $22.29, making the entire transaction worth $445,800. This insider now owns 722,000 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.88 in the near term. At $22.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.03.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

There are currently 40,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 903.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,220 K according to its annual income of 71,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,320 K and its income totaled 51,260 K.