Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.95% last month.

March 14, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) trading session started at the price of $9.92, that was 1.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.00 and dropped to $9.745 before settling in for the closing price of $9.76. A 52-week range for DVAX has been $7.26 – $17.48.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 366.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 351 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.05 in the near term. At $10.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.64. The third support level lies at $9.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are 127,687K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.29 billion. As of now, sales total 722,680 K while income totals 293,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 184,490 K while its last quarter net income were 67,730 K.