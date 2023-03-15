Enerplus Corporation (ERF) plunged -5.23 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 13, 2023, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) opened at $14.98, lower -5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.31 and dropped to $14.59 before settling in for the closing price of $15.50. Price fluctuations for ERF have ranged from $11.00 to $19.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 304.80% at the time writing. With a float of $219.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 379 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.65, operating margin of +54.59, and the pretax margin is +51.31.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enerplus Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +38.85 while generating a return on equity of 106.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.26% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enerplus Corporation (ERF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.14 in the near term. At $15.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.70.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Key Stats

There are currently 217,614K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,156 M according to its annual income of 914,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 548,360 K and its income totaled 330,710 K.