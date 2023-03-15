Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) with a beta value of 2.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.02, soaring 3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.23 and dropped to $16.82 before settling in for the closing price of $16.36. Within the past 52 weeks, EVRI’s price has moved between $13.52 and $22.78.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.20%. With a float of $86.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.86 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Everi Holdings Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 714,587. In this transaction EVP, Sales, Marketing, Digital of this company sold 38,398 shares at a rate of $18.61, taking the stock ownership to the 167,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $18.58, making the entire transaction worth $111,480. This insider now owns 61,572 shares in total.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 25.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Everi Holdings Inc., EVRI], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Everi Holdings Inc.’s (EVRI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.42. The third major resistance level sits at $17.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.37.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 billion based on 88,446K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,520 K and income totals 120,490 K. The company made 205,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.