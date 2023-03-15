Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) with a beta value of 0.99 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $108.98, down -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.93 and dropped to $104.53 before settling in for the closing price of $107.75. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has traded in a range of $86.08-$119.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 19.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.10%. With a float of $153.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.95, operating margin of +10.69, and the pretax margin is +10.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 1,097,593. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $109.76, taking the stock ownership to the 137,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s President Global Services sold 11,500 for $113.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,304,422. This insider now owns 17,879 shares in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.95) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +7.95 while generating a return on equity of 41.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.51 million, its volume of 1.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $109.20 in the near term. At $112.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $114.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $98.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.83 billion has total of 154,398K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,071 M in contrast with the sum of 1,357 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,442 M and last quarter income was 219,280 K.