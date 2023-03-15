Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) with a beta value of 0.81 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $46.81, up 1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.43 and dropped to $46.135 before settling in for the closing price of $46.05. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has traded in a range of $21.23-$72.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 141.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $84.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2318 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 15.04%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.2 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 42.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.52 in the near term. At $48.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.93.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.34 billion has total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 912,270 K in contrast with the sum of 360,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 247,850 K and last quarter income was 96,140 K.