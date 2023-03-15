FWONK (Formula One Group) climbed 2.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 14, 2023, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) trading session started at the price of $69.14, that was 2.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.14 and dropped to $67.37 before settling in for the closing price of $68.49. A 52-week range for FWONK has been $50.00 – $76.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -65.60%. With a float of $199.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of +6.72, and the pretax margin is +9.76.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Formula One Group stocks. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 2.52%, while institutional ownership is 99.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 16,160. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $32.32, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 119,680 for $74.59, making the entire transaction worth $8,927,458. This insider now owns 3,550,381 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Formula One Group (FWONK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Formula One Group, FWONK], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 76.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.91. The third major resistance level sits at $73.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

There are 233,872K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.17 billion. As of now, sales total 12,164 M while income totals 1,815 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,090 M while its last quarter net income were 562,000 K.