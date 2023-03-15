Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

March 13, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.1063, that was 7.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1169 and dropped to $0.0987 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.10 – $1.15.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 26.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.00%. With a float of $593.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.08 million.

In an organization with 559 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.00, operating margin of -73.36, and the pretax margin is -225.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -224.41 while generating a return on equity of -92.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.95 million. That was better than the volume of 15.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1629, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3905. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1220. Second resistance stands at $0.1285. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1402. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1038, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0921. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0856.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 674,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 81.75 million. As of now, sales total 114,080 K while income totals -256,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,280 K while its last quarter net income were -37,410 K.