Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) kicked off at the price of $12.74: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) kicked off at the price of $12.74

Analyst Insights

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.31, soaring 6.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.89 and dropped to $11.8162 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Within the past 52 weeks, IAS’s price has moved between $6.63 and $16.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 128.80%. With a float of $153.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 835 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 11,435. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,052 shares at a rate of $10.87, taking the stock ownership to the 55,449 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,956 for $8.96, making the entire transaction worth $35,446. This insider now owns 55,055 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.15 in the near term. At $13.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.00.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.96 billion based on 154,417K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 408,350 K and income totals 15,370 K. The company made 117,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.

