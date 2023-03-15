Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) last year’s performance of -21.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 14, 2023, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) trading session started at the price of $99.33, that was 1.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.77 and dropped to $98.21 before settling in for the closing price of $97.67. A 52-week range for ICE has been $88.60 – $137.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -64.10%. With a float of $550.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of +41.10, and the pretax margin is +19.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 167,680. In this transaction SVP, HR & Administration of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $104.80, taking the stock ownership to the 21,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 81,827 for $104.02, making the entire transaction worth $8,511,363. This insider now owns 1,203,104 shares in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.86% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Looking closely at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE), its last 5-days average volume was 4.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.05. However, in the short run, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.68. Second resistance stands at $100.50. The third major resistance level sits at $101.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Key Stats

There are 558,851K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.97 billion. As of now, sales total 7,292 M while income totals 1,446 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,524 M while its last quarter net income were 1,021 M.