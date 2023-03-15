Investors finally get a glimpse of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) volume hitting the figure of 1.71 million.

March 14, 2023, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) trading session started at the price of $28.13, that was -0.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.53 and dropped to $25.14 before settling in for the closing price of $25.40. A 52-week range for PPBI has been $24.77 – $38.14.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.70%. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.81 million.

In an organization with 1430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 18,810. In this transaction Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $31.35, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s President & COO sold 19,000 for $33.38, making the entire transaction worth $634,220. This insider now owns 153,782 shares in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.78) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +32.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.69. However, in the short run, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.51. Second resistance stands at $29.72. The third major resistance level sits at $30.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.94. The third support level lies at $20.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Key Stats

There are 95,023K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.45 billion. As of now, sales total 857,330 K while income totals 283,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 238,280 K while its last quarter net income were 73,670 K.