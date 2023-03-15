Investors must take note of Cosan S.A.’s (CSAN) performance last week, which was -7.49%.

On March 13, 2023, Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) opened at $11.18, lower -5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.35 and dropped to $10.86 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Price fluctuations for CSAN have ranged from $11.14 to $20.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -81.20% at the time writing. With a float of $300.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $467.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53498 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.61, operating margin of +13.78, and the pretax margin is +5.85.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 6.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosan S.A. (CSAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cosan S.A. (CSAN)

The latest stats from [Cosan S.A., CSAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was inferior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Cosan S.A.’s (CSAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.52. The third major resistance level sits at $11.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. The third support level lies at $10.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) Key Stats

There are currently 382,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,616 M according to its annual income of 1,135 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,507 M and its income totaled -201,907 K.