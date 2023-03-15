Search
Investors must take note of Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) performance last week, which was -2.11%.

Company News

March 14, 2023, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) trading session started at the price of $8.83, that was 4.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.39 and dropped to $8.83 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. A 52-week range for RUM has been $5.81 – $17.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -968.50%. With a float of $30.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rumble Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rumble Inc. (RUM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 26.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 120.11.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.50 in the near term. At $9.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.61. The third support level lies at $8.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

There are 38,200K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.69 billion. As of now, sales total 9,466 K while income totals -17,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,980 K while its last quarter net income were -1,870 K.

