Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) plunged -3.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $6.54, down -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.69 and dropped to $6.44 before settling in for the closing price of $6.69. Over the past 52 weeks, KEP has traded in a range of $5.76-$10.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -366.90%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 48809 workers is very important to gauge.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Korea Electric Power Corporation is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -34.26 while generating a return on equity of -46.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -366.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -22.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.96

Technical Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

The latest stats from [Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was superior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.13.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.43 billion has total of 1,283,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,922 M in contrast with the sum of -4,784 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,841 M and last quarter income was -4,134 M.