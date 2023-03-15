Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) average volume reaches $1.41M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 14, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) trading session started at the price of $97.24, that was 2.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.72 and dropped to $96.89 before settling in for the closing price of $96.31. A 52-week range for LW has been $49.71 – $102.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.30%. With a float of $139.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 97,493. In this transaction VP AND CONTROLLER of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.49, taking the stock ownership to the 6,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 11,934 for $98.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,180,273. This insider now owns 74,351 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.50% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Looking closely at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 82.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.13. However, in the short run, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.26. Second resistance stands at $99.91. The third major resistance level sits at $101.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.60.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are 143,871K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.42 billion. As of now, sales total 4,099 M while income totals 200,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,277 M while its last quarter net income were 103,100 K.