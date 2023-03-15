Last month’s performance of -4.83% for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) stock priced at $7.28, up 2.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.47 and dropped to $7.23 before settling in for the closing price of $7.13. AIV’s price has ranged from $5.21 to $9.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -28.30% over the past five years. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.23, operating margin of -16.75, and the pretax margin is +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 9.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 24.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.43 in the near term. At $7.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.09. The third support level lies at $6.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 149,925K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 190,340 K while annual income is 75,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,970 K while its latest quarter income was -201,090 K.