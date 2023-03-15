Last month’s performance of -42.96% for Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) stock priced at $0.94, down -6.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. PRE’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $84.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 800 workers is very important to gauge.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Prenetics Global Limited is 31.91%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.91 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prenetics Global Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

The latest stats from [Prenetics Global Limited, PRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Prenetics Global Limited’s (PRE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4081, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9840. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4967. The third support level lies at $0.2433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 99.50 million, the company has a total of 110,979K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,853 K while annual income is -3,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 79,680 K while its latest quarter income was -14,900 K.